Ilkeston Town recruit experienced defender, ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger and former Watford, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers midfielder

They have confirmed the arrivals of defender James Hurst, winger Basile Zottos and first team coach Lee Williamson.

Hurst, 31, has vast experience at all levels of the game, having featured in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion as well as throughout the Football League and National League with clubs including Chesterfield, Birmingham City, Telford and Wrexham.

He has most recently enjoyed success at Buxton and Tamworth, playing alongside Robins player-boss Jamie Ward whilst with the Bucks.

James Hurst is among those to have joined Ilkeston.

Williamson, 40, also has huge experience at the higher levels of the game as well as internationally with Jamaica, for whom he won nine caps.

He played extensively in the Football League with clubs including Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers, whilst also playing in the Premier League with Watford.

He is now developing his career as a coach.

Brussels-born 20-year-old Zottos came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday before being released last summer, then spending time with Ossett United and Sheffield FC during the subsequent campaign.

Of the new recruits, Ward said: “Having played with Hursty at Buxton I know what he’s capable of. He’s versatile and can play centre-half, right back or central midfield, although primarily he’s coming in as a centre-half. If we need him to fill in elsewhere he can do that.

“He’s got good footballing experience and can only make our team better.

“On Willo, he’s a young coach coming through his coaching development and another I played with when we were at Sheffield United and Burton.

“We kept in touch along the way and he has good footballing experience including in the Premier League and internationally, so it’s always nice to have someone with good football knowledge come on board and help myself and [assistant manager] James Jepson out.