Ilkeston Town re-sign former Mansfield Town midfielder and also bring in ex-Alfreton Town striker

Dan Bradley celebrates scoring for Alfreton Town.

Midfielder Jack Thomas returns to the club having had a spell at Southern Premier League Premier Division side Tamworth.

Thomas, 25, spent time with the Robins during the curtailed 2020/21 season, having previously made over 50 appearances for Mansfield Town in League Two and also featured for Basford United in the NPL Premier.

The Robins have also brought in striker Dan Bradley.

Jack Thomas returns for a second spell with the Robins.

Bradley, 30, has extensive experience at step two and three having featured for the likes of Alfreton Town, AFC Fylde, Kidderminster Harriers, Nuneaton Borough and most recently Tamworth.