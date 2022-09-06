Martin Carruthers has parted company with Ilkeston Town. (Photo by Craig Lamont)

Carruthers guided the Robins to promotion from the NPL Division One Midlands last season as champions, but they have struggled for form so far this season, being without a win in the league and with their only victory being last Saturday’s FA Cup success at Matlock Town.

Assistant manager Wayne Hallcro has also left the club.

Chairman and owner Dave Hilton said in a club statement: “I wish to thank Martin for his hard work and success at the club, a particular highlight being the league title win last season.

“I have huge amounts of respect for him as a person and a coach and I wish him the best of luck for the future. The same applies to Wayne to whom I also express my thanks.”

Current Ilkeston player Jamie Ward will take interim charge of the team, assisted by Ben Turner.