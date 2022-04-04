Ilkeston Town goalkeeper Ross Durrant leaves title-chasers by mutual consent

The 26-year-old joined the Robins in 2019 and has been first-choice keeper throughout that time, helping his side to the top of the NPL Midlands this season, but recently lost his place in the team to new signing Saul Deeney.

Durrant said: “I’d like to thank all the fans for their support over my time at the club, I had a great time and made so many good memories.

"It wasn’t meant to be but thanks to all involved at the club and I wish everyone all the best.”

Ross Durrant has left Ilkeston Town by mutual consent. (Photo: Lee Prewett)

It was Durrant’s second permanent spell at the NMG having also played for Ilkeston FC after his release from Nottingham Forest in 2016, with him also having featured for Boston United, North Ferriby, Alfreton Town and Matlock Town before returning to Ilkeston.