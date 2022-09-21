Ilkeston Town endure penalties agony as Anstey Nomads produce FA Cup shock

Ilkeston's Dec Eratt-Thompson on the ball against Anstey. Photo: Craig Lamont.

The sides had drawn 1-1 in Leicestershire on Saturday, with Nomads, who play two levels below the Robins, proving a tough nut to crack.

But despite Jamie Ward’s men then scoring three past them on Tuesday, poor defending from the hosts also allowed Nomads to net three times and they'd eventually go through on spot kicks.

Anstey would take the lead with the first chance of the game, as a free kick swung into the box by Corey Armeni found Omotolani Omotola at the back post and his header found the corner of the net on four minutes.

Both sides saw chances go begging but Ilkeston levelled in first-half stoppage time.

An Anstey corner was cleared and the Robins countered at pace through Montel Gibson who eventually found Joe Wilson 25 yards out and to the right of the penalty area. The full-back then took a couple of steps forward and rifled a beauty into the top corner to level the scores going into half-time.

Ilkeston then went in front just two minutes into the second-half, as Dec Eratt-Thompson's corner from the left drifted over the leap of keeper Conrad Logan and Remaye Campbell bundled the ball over the line from a yard or two out.

But Nomads soon got back level, as Freddie Robinson found space 25 yards out and his low shot found the corner of Saul Deeney's net.

Both sides again missed good chances to win the tie, including Campbell hitting the post in stoppage time, but extra-time was required.

Nomads then took the lead three minutes in, as a corner from the left wasn't cleared by the defence and Michael Reeve was able to stab the ball in from close range.

The lead lasted six minutes, as from a Wilson cross the ball was bundled in by Campbell and it was all square again.

After that, neither side could create much in the way of chances and penalties would be required.