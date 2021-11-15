Ilkeston Town boss warns players not to let up after Robins go top

Martin Carruthers wants Ilkeston to keep their focus.

It moved the Robins to the top of the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands table after previous leaders Halesowen were beaten.

“I am delighted with that,” said Carruthers. “They battered us for 20-25 mins and we were on the back foot.

“We took an early lead and Ross Durrant made an unbelievable double save to keep us at 1-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We couldn’t cope with their passing and movement and at that moment in time I would have been happy to go in level at the break and try and regroup.

“We jigged the formation and got a foothold in the game and the rest was history.

“It was a fantastic performance in the last 15 minutes of the first half and we could have scored three of four more in the second half.”

And Carruthers is warning his players they must now keep up that level of performance each week after making themselves realistic title challengers.

“We have a great chance now to keep pushing forward and maintaining it,” he said.

“We have to maintain the form and keep believing. We have a real chance now to push for the title.

“We have spoken to the players and we have to be professional. We are a good side now, but we have to work hard and we cannot be complacent.

“We will keep that momentum going and we won't let the players take their foot off the gas.

“The only way to win the title is to keep playing, working hard and being consistent week in week out.”