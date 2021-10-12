Ilkeston Town boss relieved at FA Trophy progress

Ilkeston kept their cool from the spot. Pic by Lee Prewett.

The Robins were faultless from the spot after the tie ended 0-0 in 90 minutes and will travel to Bromsgrove Sporting in the next round.

The Ilkeston boss admitted he was delighted to see his job done after they had struggled to create chances during the game.

“There are positives to take from the game,” he said. “It is another clean sheet and a good cup game.

“We dominated the first half possession wise but they defended really well and we couldn't find a way through.

“We didn't really create any clear cut opportunities in the first half and we needed to pick the tempo up in the second half.

“They got a foothold in the game in the last 10-15 minutes and we were hanging on and backs to the wall.

“Clean sheets have been threadbare this season so it is a real plus. It is difficult when you don’t get the goals that your possession deserves.

“Our penalties were outstanding and we are delighted to be in the next round.”

Remaye Campbell had a close range shot well saved on 21 minutes, before Zak Goodson hit the crossbar.

Town had a penalty shout waved away when Alex Troke went down four minutes before half time.

Joe Maguire fired over on 67 minutes, before Ross Durant kept the hosts alive with a brilliant save to keep out Archie Elmore’s shot with seven minutes left.