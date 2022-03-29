Ilkeston Town boss Martin Carruthers says Robins are 'doing nothing for my ticker'

Remaye Campbell’s stoppage time winner kept Ilkeston top of the table goal difference, the strike crucial given both of the Robins’ nearest rivals also won and it keeps the destiny of the title in their own hands.

And with five games to go, Carruthers is relieved that’s the case.

He said: “This team certainly isn’t doing my ticker any favours at all.

Martin Carruthers was a relieved man.

"It’s been a lot like that all season, often leaving it to the death, but credit to the players because as they always do they found a way to win.

"At this stage of the season it’s not about performances, it’s just about winning games of football and although they’re making it nervy for us it’ll go to the wire and as long as we get over the line that’s all that matters.

"The pressure told against Yaxley. With the firepower we had out there the lack of quality and chances was really disappointing and we can’t put our finger on it because we’re really sharp in training and are scoring goals for fun."

Ilkeston now go to Cambridge City on Saturday to face a side who, like most of their five remaining opponents, have little to play for other than position.

Carruthers said: “There are no easy games. Perhaps aside from the Histon home game when we won 8-0, we haven’t had what you’d regard as an easy game and teams won’t lie down.