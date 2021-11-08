Ilkeston Town boss hails patience after win over Corby Town

Martin Carruthers celebrates after the final whistle. Pic by Lee Prewitt.

The Robins bagged four goals during a brilliant final 20 minutes after being made to work hard by Corby.

“We had to be patient, but we said at half-time that if we got one we would get two or three,” said Carruthers.

“We were very comfortable and got a valuable clean sheet. We dominated from start to finish and It is a great result.

“We kept our cool and got our rewards. It has taken us a while to get used to the surface, but the conditions of winter and the added zip means we can pass the ball really well. That's our quality and what we have to do.

“We were patient in the second half and we didn’t force it.”

Ilkeston travel to Loughborough next weekend as they look to take their good home form on the road.

And Carruthers hopes his side will be aided from the decent pitch on show at Loughborough.

“The side we pick depends on the conditions and the type of pitch,” he said. “Away from home we won't be able to play the football we want to play and we have to be more direct.

“Loughborough should have a decent pitch and we want to try and keep momentum going, so we will make as few changes as possible."

Carruthers also praised new signings Owen Chapman and Jared Bird.