Ilkeston Town appoint Ian Deakin as new boss

Deakin replaces Gary Hayward, who left the club by mutual consent after the FA Cup defeat at Mickleover on Saturday – their fourth straight defeat having initially won his first three games in charge.

Deakin previously managed Long Eaton United, guiding them to two successive promotions to reach step three before leaving his post before the start of the season.

He brings with him Craig Swinscoe, Adam Campbell and Ben Hutchinson who will form the rest of the first team coaching staff and they will take charge of their first match this Saturday at the Microlise New Manor Ground as the Robins host Worksop Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

New Ilkeston boss Ian Deakin.

Deakin and Swinscoe are no strangers to the Robins’ supporters, both having played and coached previously at the Microlise New Manor Ground. Swinscoe and Deakin were part of the coaching team that took the club to back-to-back promotions in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.

Former Middlesbrough and Celtic striker Hutchinson and Mansfield Town Academy graduate Adam Campbell join Deakin as first team coaches having also worked at Long Eaton.

Deakin said: “It’s good to be back. I’ve got very fond memories here and hopefully we can get the place rocking again.