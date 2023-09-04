News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Ilkeston Town appoint Ian Deakin as new boss

​Ilkeston Town have appointed Ian Deakin as their new manager.
By Mark Duffy
Published 4th Sep 2023, 22:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 22:32 BST

Deakin replaces Gary Hayward, who left the club by mutual consent after the FA Cup defeat at Mickleover on Saturday – their fourth straight defeat having initially won his first three games in charge.

Deakin previously managed Long Eaton United, guiding them to two successive promotions to reach step three before leaving his post before the start of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He brings with him Craig Swinscoe, Adam Campbell and Ben Hutchinson who will form the rest of the first team coaching staff and they will take charge of their first match this Saturday at the Microlise New Manor Ground as the Robins host Worksop Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

New Ilkeston boss Ian Deakin.New Ilkeston boss Ian Deakin.
New Ilkeston boss Ian Deakin.
Most Popular

Deakin and Swinscoe are no strangers to the Robins’ supporters, both having played and coached previously at the Microlise New Manor Ground. Swinscoe and Deakin were part of the coaching team that took the club to back-to-back promotions in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.

Former Middlesbrough and Celtic striker Hutchinson and Mansfield Town Academy graduate Adam Campbell join Deakin as first team coaches having also worked at Long Eaton.

Deakin said: “It’s good to be back. I’ve got very fond memories here and hopefully we can get the place rocking again.

"As a team we are really looking forward to getting started and bringing good times back to the football club.”

Related topics:Adam CampbellWorksop Town