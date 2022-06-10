The Robins, promoted to the Southern Premier League with their second successive promotion back in April, have partnered with local transport logistics software firm Microlise to seal arguably one of the biggest sponsorship deals in non-league football.

The deal is the next stage of the club's rapid development since being acquired by owners David Hilton and Andrew Nally in October 2019, which has seen numerous upgrades to its home, the newly-named Microlise New Manor Ground, including a state-of-the-art 4G pitch and high-spec renovations to the dressing rooms and technical areas.

And with crowds often exceeding 2,000 last season, the new sponsorship deal is one the Robins are delighted to have secured.

Ilkeston's ground will now be known as the Microlise New Manor Ground.

Operations manager Mark Frost said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Microlise for their support

“Their sponsorship marks an exciting start to the new season as the club keeps going from strength to strength with the help of our players and supporters.

"It’s one of the biggest sponsorship deals throughout all of non-league football, allowing the club to continue to grow and we are all excited for the future.”

Paul Jurevicius, Microlise’s business development director, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Ilkeston Town FC. The sponsorship deal reflects Microlise’s strong ethos of community support and builds on our previous sponsorship deals with other clubs in the local area.

Ilkeston Town's Mark Frost and Microlise CEO Nadeem Raza.

“We wish the team every success in their matches over the coming 2022-23 season and are looking forward to seeing the players in action.”