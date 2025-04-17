Shinnon [blue] v Apollo [purple] beat Shinnon 4-1 in a cup game.Shinnon [blue] v Apollo [purple] beat Shinnon 4-1 in a cup game.
If you've ever played in the Chesterfield's Sunday League for Shinnon, Tupton, Staveley Town, Clay Cross United, Pilsley Community and New Whittington Newbold then you may be pictured here

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST
Chesterfield’s Sunday League has brought plenty of pleasure to leisure football for many years.

Our local league witness great games, great moments and plenty of enjoyment each season.

Here local photographer Martin Roberts shares just some of the pictures he has had published in the Derbyshire Times from the league.

Take a look and see if you feature.

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0.

1. Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts

2. Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts

3. Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts

4. Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts

