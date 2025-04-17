Our local league witness great games, great moments and plenty of enjoyment each season.

Here local photographer Martin Roberts shares just some of the pictures he has had published in the Derbyshire Times from the league.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Get more Chesterfield sports news here.

1 . Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts Photo Sales

2 . Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts Photo Sales

3 . Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0. Photo: Martin Roberts Photo Sales