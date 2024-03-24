Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood.placeholder image
If you watched Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood to clinch promotion back to the EFL then you might be able to spot yourself here

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 14:35 BST
It is a day Spireites fans have been awaiting for many seasons.

Chesterfield clinched their return to the EFL with a 3-0 win over Boreham Wood to seal the National League title.

Photographer Tina Jenner captured just some of the fans who were there that day with these fantastic images.

Take a look and see who you know.

1. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

