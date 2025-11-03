Lee Bonis kept his cool from the spot. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s 1-0 FA Cup win against Stevenage on Saturday.

Lee Bonis was the calmest man in the ground. He was ice cool. He was made to wait quite a while before referee Alan Young signalled for him to take his penalty against towering goalkeeper Filip Marschall, who looked absolutely gigantic between the sticks. But there was no need to worry because he tucked it away confidently, sending him in the opposite direction. Even if Marshchall had guessed correctly, he would not have stopped it. It was nestled right in the side netting.

The ease at which Bonis neatly found the bottom corner would have made someone think he had bagged double figures for the season already, not a striker who had only scored twice in 17 appearances this season. One of those was awarded by the ‘dubious goals panel’ and Bonis admitted that his other brushed his hand. The manner in which he stroked home from 12 yards at the Lamex Stadium really stood out to me. He did not look like a forward who had any doubts. It was not an indecisive spot-kick. I think that bodes well for the future.

Other players with such a record could easily have shied away from taking that penalty. Some fans are not convinced by him yet. Others recognise his work-rate. I personally think the goals will come and that he will go on a run at some point this season. Imagine if he had missed. The criticism from some quarters would have intensified. The pressure would have increased. So fair play to him for fronting up and taking responsibility. This could be a turning point for him.

As for the game overall, it was an enjoyable cup clash. Stevenage manager Alex Revell was very critical of his team’s performance in the first-half which I thought was harsh. I thought they were very dangerous in the first 30 minutes, especially down the wings and with crosses into the box. They could have had at least one penalty of their own as well. But they did not make Zach Hemming work once.

From a Chesterfield perspective, they grew into the game. They took a few hits on the chin, rode their luck a bit, and then started getting some punches off themselves before half-time. They needed Hemming to make two good saves in the second 45 but after taking the lead they could have scored more on the counter-attack. It was a repeat of the Tranmere performance but this time they saw it out. As I mentioned in my column last week, they have found a blueprint for away matches.

Attention now turns to Accrington Stanley, who came to the SMH and won 3-0 last season. I would like to see Town start home games better and score an early goal rather than waiting until 25 minutes to get going. Since THAT defeat at Colchester, Chesterfield are unbeaten in five, have recorded three clean sheets and only conceded once from open play, so that dark day in Essex could actually have been a blessing in disguise and a wake-up call.