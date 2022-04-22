'I would love to stay' - Tom Denton aiming to fire Chesterfield to promotion and earn new contract

The 32-year-old is back playing again after 15 months out following two knee injuries.

The striker is out of contract in the summer but he hopes his time at the Spireites can be extended.

He told the DT: “I have been here for four years, I love playing for this football club. My family comes to every game, home and away, we love it here. It is a decision which is down to the manager but I would love to stay. I love playing for this club, it is a good club to play for.

Tom Denton is back playing after a year out with injury.

"I think I have had six managers in my time here and every one of them has used me at some point.

"I have got a little mini season personally but it is all about the team. If we can get promoted then the other business will take care of itself.”

On his four years at Town, he added: “It has been very up and down, especially the first couple of years were really tough. I did okay with goals but we were always struggling towards the bottom end of the table.

“But this season we have got a real chance, it is in our hands now and anything can happen in football. Hopefully we can finish how we started.”

‘Dents’ has experienced a tough last year with two serious knee injuries which both required operations.

But the mentally-tough forward, who says he plays every game like it is going to be his last, never had any doubts that he would return.

"I have worked too hard to let it all go so I am just delighted to be back,” he explained.

"It has probably been tougher on the wife at home!

"It has not been nice but I am quite strong-minded so I have got over that now and I am ready to help the team towards the end of the season.

"It was tough, especially the first one because I was flying at the time, I was the top goalscorer in the league at one point and playing well and full of confidence. To do it again was terrible.

“It is great to be back in the mix and with promotion up for grabs.”

The former Halifax and Alfreton Town man would of course rather have been playing, but he knew he still had a role to play in the squad despite not being involved.

He said: "You would rather be playing but you have got a job to do to support the team before the games in the changing room and encourage them. I am not a bad watcher of games actually, better than others. I am like a fan really! If we score a goal I am jumping up and down.”

Denton has managed to get 60 minutes under his belt in each of the last two games, playing a big part in the opening goal in the win at Wealdstone and he was unfortunate to have a goal ruled out at Halifax last weekend.

On what manager Paul Cook has said about his role in the team, Dents explained: "Do what it says on the tin kind of thing really. He knows how I play, I think he has probably watched me a few times before he came here, most people know how I play. He has just said to do what you have done for the last three or four years and that is what I will do for anyone. You know what you will get from me, I will always give it my all and hopefully I can get a few goals now towards the end of the season.”

It is not often that a game goes by without an opposition manager name-dropping Denton in their post-match interview and he is hoping to make a nuisance of himself in the five remaining matches and possible play-off campaign.

He said: "I don’t mind listening to other managers’ interviews when we have played them to see if I get a mention which I usually do! It is a good compliment sometimes because they see me as a danger.”

Denton, who admitted a top three finish is probably ‘too far away’ now, says they have to aim to finish as high as they can to secure a home game in the play-offs.

And on a personal level he can’t wait to get back among the goals.

He added: "I would just like one at the minute!