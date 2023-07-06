Chesterfield lost last season's play-off final to Notts County. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites suffered a gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat to Notts County at Wembley in May.

Coach Danny Webb said there is one memory of that day that will not leave his mind until the Blues are back in the EFL.

He explained: “I personally won’t forget that drive out of the stadium on the coach and the Notts County fans goading us all - that is football, you have got to expect that. I said to the players to remember this. Hopefully when we are champions this season we can look back and say ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’.”

Webb also said that it has been a long summer trying to get over that loss and he admitted that he could not stomach watching the final back.

He told the DT: “No, it hurts doesn’t it? We as staff, and the players, have got to be the strength of the town, and the supporters, and promote the fact that we will bounce back, and I believe we will bounce back.

“In the summer you couldn’t help but reminisce back to it about what could have been.

“I would be lying if I said we weren’t all crying inside - and outside - after that game, it was a long week, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks. This is the best I have felt about it all emotionally, especially when you see all these supporters turn out tonight (at Matlock) and you realise what a great club we have got.

“We are back now and we have to forget about it.”

History shows that play-off final losers tend to suffer the following year but Webb doesn’t think that will be the case with this group.

He explained: “I think you have seen tonight that with just two or three additions, it brings a freshness. I have been really pleased with the spirit and the vibe of the lads since they came back. There hasn’t been any moping. The gaffer has made it clear what his and our target is this year - promotion - end of. There is no talking about the past now, it has gone.”

The Spireites are favourites for promotion this season, which will bring some pressure, but Webb believes they will be able to deal with it.

