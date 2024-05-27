Miguel Llera is Shirebrook Town's new assistant manager.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Miguel Llera says he is eager to keep improving after taking on his latest management role.

The veteran defender has joined UCL Premier Division North side Shirebrook Town ahead of the new season.

And Llera, who spent more than two years as Professional Development Phase coach at Chesterfield, believes he can learn plenty from the club’s new manager Rudy Funk.

“Working for Rudy is a privilege and I couldn't say no,” he said. “Rudy is a man with vast experience of football in these divisions.

“I want to keep learning. From Rudy you can learn things to become better, he is that type of person to make me better.

“We have been travelling and watching football together for the last six months, we get on well and have been waiting for the right opportunity.”

The former MK Dons and Charlton player had recently been the assistant manager at Maltby Main, a role he was very eager to take on.

“My passion is football,” he said. “I miss the environment of the changing room and preparing for matches.

“I have been working at the academy level for several years and wanted to change my pathway a little bit and that's why I became an assistant manager last year.

“That is why I am here. I miss the competition of trying to win three points every single week.

“I want to bring passion and professionalism to the club that I have been doing all my career.