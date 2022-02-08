They go all the way back to the 1930s, before moving towards the more modern era.
Along the way we take a look at some great names to have donned the Spireites jersey over the years as well as a select few big moments for the club.
They include snaps of notable players in the 1950s, old team pics and plenty more.
1. Bolton v Chesterfield
Action from Chesterfield's visit to Burnden Park on March 4th, 1972. Ron Tilsed collects a through ball intended for the bearded Roy Greaves. Keith Stott, Charlie Bell, Dave Pugh and Albert Holmes are the other Chesterfield players. Photo: DT
2. Harry Clifton
Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press) Photo: Getty
3. New kit for 1939/40 season
The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: National World
4. Stan Milburn - 1950
Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: National World