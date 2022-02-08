Len Badger, of Sheffield United, leaves Bramall Lane after being sold to Chesterfield in January 1976. He played for a further two seasons for Spireites, making 46 appearances before a series of knee injuries ended his career.placeholder image
Len Badger, of Sheffield United, leaves Bramall Lane after being sold to Chesterfield in January 1976. He played for a further two seasons for Spireites, making 46 appearances before a series of knee injuries ended his career.

I took a look at our archives and discovered these brilliant Chesterfield FC retro pictures - and these are some of my favourites

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Feb 2022, 08:10 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
These Chesterfield FC retro pics are certainly going to get the memories going for any Spireites fans.

They go all the way back to the 1930s, before moving towards the more modern era.

Along the way we take a look at some great names to have donned the Spireites jersey over the years as well as a select few big moments for the club.

They include snaps of notable players in the 1950s, old team pics and plenty more.

Action from Chesterfield's visit to Burnden Park on March 4th, 1972. Ron Tilsed collects a through ball intended for the bearded Roy Greaves. Keith Stott, Charlie Bell, Dave Pugh and Albert Holmes are the other Chesterfield players.

1. Bolton v Chesterfield

Action from Chesterfield's visit to Burnden Park on March 4th, 1972. Ron Tilsed collects a through ball intended for the bearded Roy Greaves. Keith Stott, Charlie Bell, Dave Pugh and Albert Holmes are the other Chesterfield players. Photo: DT

Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press)

2. Harry Clifton

Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press) Photo: Getty

The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. New kit for 1939/40 season

The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: National World

Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

4. Stan Milburn - 1950

Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: National World

