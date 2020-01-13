'I thought it would be a great move for me," says new Chesterfield signing Jordan Cropper

New Chesterfield signing Jordan Cropper says his loan move to the Spireites is a “great” one for him.

The 20-year-old right-back has joined from Premier League Burnley until the end of the season.

When asked how the move came about he said: “John (Pemberton) rang up Burnley and asked if I would come and it is close to home and it is a big club so I thought it would be a great move for me and to get me some experience in men's football.”

Clarets boss and former Spireite Sean Dyche played a massive part in helping out his old club and Cropper revealed that Dyche spoke to him about coming to the Proact.

"He spoke to me and said 'are you going to go then?' and I said ‘yes’ and he said ‘it is a good club and I hope you do well there’,” Cropper said.

The Clarets signed Cropper in February 2017 from Ilkeston Town after he was recommended by former Chesterfield and Alfreton manager Nicky Law, who is Burnley’s head of youth recruitment.

Jordan Cropper.

The young defender has trained regularly with Burnley’s first-team and travelled with the squad to Manchester United and Manchester City last season.

"It was a great experience,” he said. “It is every lads dream to go to Old Trafford and the Etihad and it just makes you want it even more and I have come here ready to work hard.

He added: “The lads have all welcomed me in and they have all been supportive."