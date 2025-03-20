Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.placeholder image
Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

I nipped into our archives and discovered these Spireites fans pics from 2019 and 2020 - and here are my favourites

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
We’ve got so many great pictures of Spireites brilliant fans from down the years.

So picking out my favourites was not an easy task. But here I have narrowed things down to 2019 and 2020 and selected these as my favourite images.

They show just some of the loyal fans who followed Spireites up and down the land during the dark days of life in the National League.

The images shows fans at Meadow Lane when Spireites were beaten 3-0 on Feb 1 2020.

The second set of pictures head back to the FA Trophy first round defeat to the Magpies on 14 December 2019 when former favourite Kristian Dennis hit the winner to send County through to the next round.

And we also feature the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw at fellow Bromley in March 2019 and a home game with Ebbsfleet in February 2020.

Notts County v Spireites

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Notts County v Spireites

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Notts County v Spireites

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Notts County v Spireites

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

