Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook was full of praise for next opponents Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann’s men lost in the play-off semi-finals last season and are tipped to be challenging for promotion again this time around. They could make it a club record 12 consecutive home league wins if they overcome the Spireites on Saturday.

Town have not beaten Rovers in any of the last nine meetings going back to 2005 but they will have 3,000 of their own fans cheering them on in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook said: “I am looking forward to it. Our players are fully aware of our travelling support.

Paul Cook.

“Doncaster and Grant have put together a really good side. They are really well coached and they have got good players. They have a good work ethic and it will be a really, really challenging game for us tomorrow.

“I like the way the club have gone on about it with Grant, I like the way they have brought players in, I like the way they took time to gel, finished like a train last season, were very unlucky in the play-offs.”

Rovers are currently sixth with four wins, one draw and two defeats but Cook expects anyone to finish above them to get promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I certainly think Doncaster are growing and getting stronger. If someone said to me now you could finish above Doncaster this season I would not play another game of football - I like them that much.

“They are a very well balanced team, I see a good squad, I see a team with a real identity, a style of play and I really like them. I think tomorrow will be a really good football game.”

He added: “We know what we are walking into tomorrow with Doncaster. They will get the utmost respect from us. But we will carry a threat tomorrow and I want our supporters to see that threat.”