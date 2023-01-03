Chesterfield are eyeing-up another scalp when they host West Brom in the third round on Saturday.

The Spireites, who have already beaten two League Two sides to reach this stage of the competition, face a Baggies side who are gunning for the play-offs in the Championship after an upturn in form under new manager Carlos Coberan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutch-born Asante scored Town’s only goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a 5-1 defeat last year but it is a moment he is constantly reminded of.

Akwasi Asante scored against Chelsea in the FA Cup third round last season.

He said: “The Chelsea game was once in a lifetime, to score at Stamford Bridge is something I will always remember. I still talk about it and the lads still talk about it.”

The 30-year-old, who has scored five goals this season, has been playing in a slightly deeper role behind the striker this season and it is one he is still getting used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it is not the glamour tie of Chelsea, drawing five-times FA Cup winners West Brom has created a buzz around the town.

And the clash has a bit of extra spice for Asante, who supports West Brom’s local rivals Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He smiled: “It would be nice to score here against West Brom, I don’t like them because I am Birmingham City so we will see.

“We have got nothing to lose, they are three leagues above us and they are flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have just got to go out and enjoy it and I am sure we will give them a game.

“There is no pressure on us, the pressure is on them.”