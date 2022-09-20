'I don't cry' - emotional former Chesterfield manager and Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan retires from football
Former Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has announced his retirement from football management.
The 57-year-old took charge of Oldham Athletic for the last time on Saturday, winning 3-2 against Eastleigh.
It had been announced before the game that Sheridan, who is a legend at the Latics after six spells as manager and almost 150 appearances as a player, would be leaving after a poor start to the season.
He has since been replaced by former Everton defender David Unsworth, who has signed a three-year deal.
Most Popular
-
1
'Heaven' - Chesterfield youngster loving life after scoring first professional goal against Yeovil Town after starting out at AC Milan
-
2
'I don't cry' - emotional former Chesterfield manager and Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan retires from football
-
3
National League plans to introduce streaming service this season after calls from Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds
An emotional Sheridan, who won the League Two title and JPT with the Spireites, said at full-time: “I don’t cry much, but you nearly come to tears.
“I won't manage another team. I don't think I'll get the opportunity anyway.
"Being honest I don't think I've done that well the last couple of years, whereas I had a really good record.
"I just wish them all the luck in the world, I will be coming back to support the team. I am a supporter now.
"I won’t forget today, I am overwhelmed with the support they gave me.”
‘Shez’, who is best known for playing for Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, admitted his approach to management was no longer working.
"In my own admission, I am too old school to work because it is a different game,” he said.
"I am going to spend some time with my granddaughter, family, I am 58 next week. Sometimes I do not think it does your health any good. That is the most important thing, your family and your health.
"Football has been very good to me, I have been very lucky to be involved in football for so long.
"I would like to give my brain a bit of a rest and stop getting so upset with myself all of the time.”