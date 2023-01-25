Ash Palmer headed in Jeff King’s corner on 88 minutes, his first goal for the club since joining from Stockport County, to seal a 1-0 victory.

“I don’t care how it goes in as long as we get the three points,” Palmer said.

“We would have liked to have done it earlier but the three points are important.

Ash Palmer celebrates with Jeff King and Ollie Banks. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It is more relief than anything. They came with a game-plan and they executed it very well. They made it hard for us to break them down and we just had to be patient. We like to play good football but sometimes you have to go a bit more direct, use your set-pieces and thankfully that has paid off.

“We get frustrated because we want to be doing well and kicking-on but you have also got to respect the opposition. Altrincham have been on a good run so they were not going to be a walkover. We had a meeting and spoke about their threats and Ryan (Colclough) has let us know about that as well. We did not take them lightly.

“We have done what we needed to do but it was late.”

On his late winner, he added: “As a centre-half you have got to try and be a threat in the opposition box. Obviously be solid in your box to start with but I like to do my bit at the end as well.”

Palmer signed from Stockport in November and he is now looking forward to get into his stride.

He said: “I have settled in but it has just been frustrating with all the games being cancelled. It has just been stop-start so hopefully with the Saturday-Tuesday games we can get on a good run now.”

The defender won the National League title last season and he sees similarities between that team and his new side.

He added: “That is what impressed me, the strength in depth that we have got and tha quality so that is positive for the club.

