'I didn't sleep for weeks' - Chesterfield using play-off final defeat as 'fuel' this season, says Armando Dobra
Dobra looked to have scored the winner in extra-time but sadly it ended in penalty shootout heartache at Wembley.
But there has been no hangover from the Spireites, who are five points clear at the top after winning seven in a row.
On the play-off defeat, he told the DT: "I don’t think I slept well for maybe two or three weeks after. You have to regroup and it gives you more motivation to do it this year. With the squad we have got this year I think we can go far. We are using it as fuel. Hopefully this year is our year and if we keep playing how we are then I think we will be fine.”
The 22-year-old returned from his summer holidays early to make sure he was in tip-top shape for the new season.
He explained: "I always do it every year. I always work hard in the off-season because you don’t want to come back unfit and then players be ahead of you. You have got to come back sharp because if I am slacking then they are ready to take my place.”
‘Dobs’ was Town’s top scorer last term and although it took him until the ninth game of this season to open his account he has now bagged two in his last four outings.
He said: “At the beginning of the season maybe I put too much pressure on myself to perform every game because I have high expectations of myself. The gaffer, Robbo and Webby just said relax, play your game, and obviously now I am starting to play better and put in solid performances for the team.
"I did not get many at the beginning but now I have got the one at Ebbsfleet I feel like they will start flowing. I was never afraid that I wasn’t going to score. I knew it would come because of the quality of players we have.”
Dobra also said that his preferred position is on the left wing and that he is enjoying his time at the club ‘very much.’
On the win at Rochdale, he added: "I like playing in the big games like today and trying to get the three points. I like big crowds as well – it makes me want to play better. Our support today was unbelievable so I am buzzing to get the win. The fans are unbelievable with me, and the gaffer, Robbo, Webby. I am enjoying it.”