The right-back has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and grabbing four assists.

He scored the first goal, created the second and won the penalty for the third in Chesterfield’s win against Bromley on Saturday.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires next summer.

Jeff King has scored four goals for Chesterfield this season.

“I am open to talks with the club and the gaffer,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"If talks get done I would like to get them done quickly because I don’t like contracts hanging over my head, I am just a lad who enjoys playing football, so let’s see what happens.

"Nothing has been said just yet but it is still early doors.”

King, who is in his second season at Town, says the club feels like ‘home’ and that he would love to get promoted back to the Football League.

"I play with a smile on my face and I get shivers when I hear my name shouted,” he said.

"We will see what happens between now and probably the end of the season but I am really loving it and long may it continue.”

All four of King’s goals this season have been with his so-called weaker left foot.

"He (Paul Cook) does not like me doing it too much because sometimes we have good moments and I strike it with my left and put it over or put it wide and I am sort of ruining the attack sometimes,” he explained.

"I feel like it is a tool that I have got in my box and I probably will keep using it when I feel it is right but if the gaffer is telling me not to do it so much then I won’t be doing it!”

King’s assist for Ollie Banks’ goal against the Ravens also came with his left boot.

He laughed: "At half-time the gaffer said to me when we are in good positions don’t waste a cross with your left foot if you are not set so he didn’t really want me to cross with my left but luckily enough it ended up on Ollie’s head and he scored a goal. It is quite funny, I have not said anything to him but I am going to go and see him and have a little laugh.”

King felt the penalty on him was ‘stonewall and Kabongo Tshimanga scored from the spot which proved vital in the end.

After losing three on the spin in the league, Chesterfield knew the importance of a fast start and King’s opener came after 13 minutes.

“We knew we had to get the crowd going early doors and I felt we did that,” he added.

"The three points were important today, the performance was decent, there are still things we can improve on but it was just important we got back to winning ways in the league.

"I think we could have won a bit more comfortable, we made it hard for ourselves, but because of recent results we were probably a bit nervy at the end.

