‘Humiliated’ Law assesses the damage after heavy defeat

Matlock boss Nicky Law.

​Nicky Law couldn’t hide his disappointment after Matlock’s 8-0 loss at Worksop Town on Tuesday night as he continued to search for solutions to arrest the Gladiators’ tough start to the campaign.

​Matlock have one point from their first four games, having scored just one goal and conceded 15.

Injuries haven’t helped their cause and with a young squad already stretched, events again conspired against them at Worksop that culminated in a horror show all round for Law’s men.

And he believes it’s going to take widespread changes to put right.

He said: “It was a humiliation. To be fair, we actually started the game quite brightly and then we failed to deal with two basic balls into the box, put ourselves on the back foot, and it just went downhill from there.

"We’d got injuries from Saturday and then Sam Essien has dislocated his jaw tonight, then we had the red card – I’ve not had many bad nights like this.

"I can try and defend the situation but at the end of the day, Worksop are one of the powerhouses in this league, they’ve got good players all round and they put us to the sword tonight.

"They were better, quicker and stronger than us – there’s no excuses. We just compound things by not doing the basics well enough, especially in defence.

"Our side has probably got two natural leaders in Shaun Brisley and Connor O’Grady – Shaun was missing tonight and it’s quite a young group with a lot that haven’t played at this level and to say they found it tough is an understatement.

"But you have to have an element of pride about yourself and your performance and some of the stuff we’re watching on the pitch is quite difficult to understand.”

Matlock now face two games in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend, first going to Lancaster City on Saturday and then hosting Leek Town on Monday.

Law added: “The season is ten days old, we know we’ve got to make changes but doing that isn’t easy.

"It’ll take as long as it takes us to get the four or five proper players in that we need.

"As I’ve said before, things may get worse before they get better but we can only do what we can do.

"We have to take Tuesday on the chin, work hard in training on Thursday and go again on Saturday.”