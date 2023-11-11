News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield beat Barnet 4-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Barnet 4-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Barnet 4-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Huge impact' - Chesterfield player ratings from ruthless win against Barnet

Chesterfield beat title rivals Barnet 4-2 to move five points clear at the top of the National League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Nov 2023, 19:49 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 20:04 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Conceded two late on but he didn't appear to be at fault for either of them on first viewing. His starting position was very good and that allowed him to sweep up at the back a couple of times when it looked like Barnet might have got through.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

Conceded two late on but he didn't appear to be at fault for either of them on first viewing. His starting position was very good and that allowed him to sweep up at the back a couple of times when it looked like Barnet might have got through. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Got off to a sticky start against the speedy Kanu but he had him in his pocket after that with some excellent tackling. Played his part in the second goal by leading the counter-attack. I think he just edges out Dobra for my man of the match.

2. Liam Mandeville 8

Got off to a sticky start against the speedy Kanu but he had him in his pocket after that with some excellent tackling. Played his part in the second goal by leading the counter-attack. I think he just edges out Dobra for my man of the match. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Had a good old fashioned aerial battle with Kabamba at times. Made a vital clearance off the line at 0-0. A threat from set-pieces in the Barnet box. One mistake was well rescued by Grimes.

3. Ash Palmer 7

Had a good old fashioned aerial battle with Kabamba at times. Made a vital clearance off the line at 0-0. A threat from set-pieces in the Barnet box. One mistake was well rescued by Grimes. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Like Palmer, he too had a good tussle with Kabamba. He threw his body at things and did the ugly stuff well. It wasn't a game to showcase his passing range - it was a battle and he came out on top with some no-nonsense defending and smart tidying up. Got Palmer out of jail with one recovery run and tackle in the first-half.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Like Palmer, he too had a good tussle with Kabamba. He threw his body at things and did the ugly stuff well. It wasn't a game to showcase his passing range - it was a battle and he came out on top with some no-nonsense defending and smart tidying up. Got Palmer out of jail with one recovery run and tackle in the first-half. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational League
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us