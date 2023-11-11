Chesterfield beat title rivals Barnet 4-2 to move five points clear at the top of the National League.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
Conceded two late on but he didn't appear to be at fault for either of them on first viewing. His starting position was very good and that allowed him to sweep up at the back a couple of times when it looked like Barnet might have got through. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 8
Got off to a sticky start against the speedy Kanu but he had him in his pocket after that with some excellent tackling. Played his part in the second goal by leading the counter-attack. I think he just edges out Dobra for my man of the match. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Had a good old fashioned aerial battle with Kabamba at times. Made a vital clearance off the line at 0-0. A threat from set-pieces in the Barnet box. One mistake was well rescued by Grimes. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Like Palmer, he too had a good tussle with Kabamba. He threw his body at things and did the ugly stuff well. It wasn't a game to showcase his passing range - it was a battle and he came out on top with some no-nonsense defending and smart tidying up. Got Palmer out of jail with one recovery run and tackle in the first-half. Photo: Tina Jenner