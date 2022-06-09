How we rated each Chesterfield player out of 10 in 2021/2022 National League season

It was another bonkers year for many reasons and it ended in play-off heartache for a successive campaign.

The Spireites threatened to win the title, but slipped away and finished seventh.

Town’s journey came to an end in the play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors, who lost to Grimsby Town in the final.

Chesterfield finished seventh in the National League 2021/2022 season.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s overall Chesterfield player ratings from across the season...

SCOTT LOACH 7

The experienced goalkeeper started all 44 league games and collected 17 clean sheets in all competitions. He finished the season with just one shutout in 12 so he might be disappointed he did get more in the end. Overall, a fairly reliable and steady first season at the Spireites.

MELVIN MINTER N/A

It would be unfair to rate him after just two starts. He has now been released.

JEFF KING 8

With six goals and nine assists in 37 appearances, the full-back certainly made a big contribution in an attacking sense. A couple of goals were brilliant strikes too. He got caught out a bit defensively at times but he is clearly an attack-minded player so it will be interesting to see how Paul Cook uses him next term.

GEORGE CARLINE N/A

Again, it wouldn’t be right to score someone who made only a few appearances due to injury. However, with two goals and three assists in nine games before his knee problem, those numbers suggest he would have had another impressive year. Hopefully he can earn himself a new deal at the club in the summer by proving his fitness.

TYRONE WILLIAMS 5

Started well after signing from Solihull Moors in November. He found it hard to get in the team between the end of February and the start of April, failing to make the squad in seven out of eight matches. But he did find his feet again towards the end.

FRASER KERR 5

Started the season fine but never really found the form of the previous campaign. After scoring an own goal against Southend United, he did not play in any of the last 14 matches and has now been let go.

JAMIE GRIMES 8

The centre-back quickly made himself a fan favourite early doors with aerial dominance at the back. There were one or two below-par performances that spring to mind like Woking and Maidenhead United away but overall he had a good season I think he should be scoring more than two goals, though.

LAURENCE MAGUIRE 6

The defender had a bit of a stop-start season with injuries and that probably stopped him finding his rhythm. He chipped in with four goals which is a decent return and he maybe could have got more. Ended the season at left-back and has now been transfer-listed.

GAVIN GUNNING 6

He played well when he was fit but we did not see enough of him, his season limited to just 21 appearances. At times when he did play he didn’t look injury-free or match-fit. Another player who has been made available for transfer.

LUKE CROLL 7

He only made 11 appearances after signing in November but he impressed more often than not when he did feature. Scored on his debut against Southend United in the FA Cup. He was calm in possession and competitive in the tackle. He has been offered a new contract.

ALEX WHITTLE 8

He went on to make 40 appearances, scoring four times and grabbing two assists in a consistent campaign after initially finding himself out of the side. He was a Player of the Year contender but was surprisingly released.

CALVIN MILLER 6

Just one goal and four assists in 39 appearances. His final delivery let him down and he was vulnerable defensively. I thought he was Chesterfield’s best player across the two play-off games but we did not see that enough. Transfer-listed.

MANNY OYELEKE 7

Another who played well when he was fit but his niggling calf injury was a big frustration for him. Chesterfield missed him a lot when he was absent.

CURTIS WESTON 6

He had a good first-half of the season under James Rowe in that pivot role in front of the back three, almost playing as another centre-back at times. But he didn’t really show Cook what he is capable of in the second-half of the campaign and has now been released.

JAK MCCOURT 5

He made 23 appearances but only eight of those were starts. For me, he hasn’t been the same since that calf injury the previous season. But he has been offered a new deal so we might see more from him next term.

JIM KELLERMANN 6

Started the season on loan at Tamworth to get his fitness up. Came back and proved to be a useful addition, bringing lots of bite, energy and enthusiasm to the midfield early on. Didn’t reach those standards under Cook from February onwards. He has been offered a new contract.

TOM WHELAN 5

The midfielder did have a couple of good games after returning to the club but not as many as we would have liked. Didn’t score or make any assists. Found it hard to get in the team under Cook but did start both play-off games and gave a strong account of himself against Halifax. Hopefully he can kick-on next term.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

Four goals and four assists is okay but you can’t help but feel he should be getting more. He was more consistent in the main, he stayed clear of injuries and you can't fault his work-rate. But he still continues to divide opinion among the fans and you can see why.

JACK CLARKE N/A

His season was limited to just seven appearances because of two serious hamstring injuries. He will be like a new signing next season.

SAIDOU KHAN 7

Seven goals is a decent return, but he didn’t score for six months of the season which was a disappointment. Needs to find a settled position in the side next season and find more consistency.

JOE ROWLEY N/A

Had a successful loan spell at King’s Lynn Town by all accounts but injury struck just as he had been recalled. A few substitute appearances but only one start under Cook. Now released.

KABONGO TSHIMANGA 10

You know the numbers by now. 24 goals in 27 league games. 25 goals in 30 in all competitions before that serious injury in February. Chesterfield’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. What more could he have done? He is a goal machine.

DANNY ROWE 7

It’s only a small sample size but six goals and four assists in 14 appearances is a good return. His season was sadly hampered by a health issue. Such a shame that he had to miss the play-off semi-final.

AKWASI ASANTE 7

Seven goals and two assists is a steady record after such a serious long-term injury. Probably ran out of steam at the end of the season after playing a lot of consecutive games following his injury. Another one who has been transfer-listed.

JOE QUIGLEY 5

The striker had a tough time after signing from Yeovil but I do have sympathy for him because of the managerial change so soon after joining. He struggled for the most part but there were glimpses of what he can do, including his goal in the play-off semi-final.

STEFAN PAYNE 5

His work-rate and hold-up play was good when he did feature but just one goal, a penalty in the FA Cup qualifying round, is a poor return. Ended the season on loan at Havant and Waterlooville. Now released.

TOM DENTON N/A

Another one who it would probably be unfair to mark after so few appearances following a year out. He has been offered a new deal.

NATHAN TYSON N/A