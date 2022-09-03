Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quigley scored his first goal of the season after just 34 seconds and King doubled the lead on seven minutes.

The victory keeps the Spireites top and extends their unbeaten start to seven matches, including three consecutive wins.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Jeff King scored Chesterfield's second goal in the win against Oldham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Lucas Covolan 7

A comfortable afternoon for the stopper who hardly had any saves to make. He found Quigley numerous times with some excellent accurate long passes. His first clean sheet for Town.

Jeff King 8

Grabbed his second goal of the season here, sweeping home from inside the box on his left foot and could have got on the scoresheet again. Drove forward into space at every opportunity. Caught out once or two with balls over the top in the first-half but overall he was very good.

Tyrone Williams 8

Goes from strength-to-strength. He was solid again. Looks full of confidence and rightly so.

Jamie Grimes 8

Quietly went about his defensive work once again with no fuss. Never looked in danger and marshalled the back-line well.

Branden Horton 7

Steady defensively, lost possession a couple of times, but offered a threat going forward, hitting the post and the side-netting in two bursts forward.

Ollie Banks 7

A quieter game by his high standards but didn’t do much wrong. Kept possession well and was disciplined. Almost scored at the end. Booed on his return to Boundary Park.

Darren Oldaker 8

Made the game look so easy. Looked like had all the time in the world. Oldham could not get near him. One turn and gliding run from his own half in the second 45 minutes was beautiful, as was the weight of pass which created a chance. Replaced late on.

Liam Mandeville 7

Keeps going under the radar with his performances and this was another strong display. What stood out most was his work ethic to win the ball back. He kept hold of the ball well in tight spaces. Unlucky not to score at the end.

Jack Clarke 7

His first start in a year. He got 65 minutes under his belt and he can be pleased with afternoon’s work. He linked the play smartly in the ‘10’ position and took up clever positions. Missed a sitter of a header in the first-half but perhaps saw it late.

Calvin Miller 8

Handed his first start of the season and took his opportunity with both hands. He played a big part in the second goal and continued to carry the fight to Oldham after that. He showed plenty of energy down the left and was very direct. One neat little header into the path of Quigley created a great chance for the striker. Replaced on the hour after coming off with cramp.

Joe Quigley 9

My man of the match. He was outstanding. Did brilliant to pounce on an error by the home keeper to slot in after 34 seconds to score his first goal of the season. On another day he could have had a hat-trick. He totally bullied the Oldham centre-backs and was dominant throughout. Full marks for his hold-up play and work-rate.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Replaced Miller on the hour and slotted nicely into that position on the left. Some more encouraging flashes.

Tim Akinola 7

Came on for his debut after 65 minutes, replacing Clarke. Got stuck in and showed off his pace.

Michael Gyasi N/A