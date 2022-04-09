Jamie Grimes smashed in the opener on 35 minutes but Josh Umerah equalised for the hosts just after half-time.

But Quigley came off the bench on the hour and eight minutes later he put Town back in front with an emphatic finish, his first since signing in January.

Chesterfield stay fifth in the league, but have extended their lead over the teams just outside the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Grimes scored Chesterfield's opener in the 2-1 win at Wealdstone.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 7

Made one fairly comfortable save from Browne in the first-half. Got down well to keep out Henry’s late free-kick which was a vital stop.

Tyrone Williams 7

Steady first-half in which he was booked. Clayden got the better of him for the equaliser and he failed to stop the cross. But this was his first start in almost two months so he deserves some praise for the way he slotted back in.

Gavin Gunning 8

Returned to the side for the first time in three months and the captain made a big difference. He played his part in Grimes’ goal. He was dragged out of position for the equaliser but other than that it was a solid comeback.

Jamie Grimes 8

Gave Town the lead on 35 minutes with a brilliant thumping finish into the top corner. Had a couple of nervy moments against the lively Sesay before that. A commanding second-half display and came close to grabbing his second goal of the game.

Jeff King 7

Started brightly and did a lot of good things. But was also guilty of some poor decision-making and got caught out once or twice defensively. Some nice skill from him late on in the corner helped Town see out the four minutes of stoppage time.

Curtis Weston 7

His cross led to Grimes’ goal. Got back to doing a lot of the dirty work well. Landed on second balls and got a foot in. Much-improved from last week.

Jim Kellermann 6

Back in the starting line-up after his two-match ban. Worked hard throughout but it was his mistake in possession that led to Wealdstone’s equaliser.

Alex Whittle 8

He was caused one or two problems early on but he was excellent after that. Provided a good spark going forward and stuck to his guns defensively.

Liam Mandeville 7

He was Chesterfield’s biggest goal-threat in the first 45 and probably should have scored a header. Quieter in the second-half. Replaced late on.

Tom Denton 7

His first start in 15 months. After a quiet opening 15 minutes he grew into the game and started to have an influence, winning some good knock-downs, including one that he headed back across for Mandeville who nodded it wide. Got a good 60 minutes under his belt.

Akwasi Asante 7

Some silky bits of play at times. One run and cross almost produced a tap-in for Denton. Perhaps tried to do a bit too much at times, but got the assist for Quigley’s winner. Came off with 20 minutes remaining.

Joe Quigley 8

The matchwinner. Fired in a brilliant winner, his first goal for the club, high into the net from around 20 yards. Grew confidence after that and almost got a second.

Saidou Khan 6

Came on for Asante for the last 20 minutes.

Calvin Miller N/A