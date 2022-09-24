Lucas Covolan made some key saves in Chesterfield's win at Maidstone United.

Darren Oldaker struck the winner in the last seconds of four minutes of added time, his first goal for the club.

Kabongo Tshimanga had earlier come off the bench to give the Spireites the lead on 82 minutes but it was cancelled out by a James Alabi header.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Lucas Covolan 8

My man of the match. He made a string of saves, including two excellent ones at 0-0 in the first-half, as well as a few other routine stops. If it wasn’t for him Town could have been a couple of goals down at the break. His saves proved vital in the end.

Jeff King 6

Maidstone nullified him quite well as Town struggled to get him into the game despite having plenty of space at times. He came close with a free-kick which was saved in the second-half. Picked up his fifth booking of the season so he will be suspended for Maidenhead next Saturday.

Tyrone Williams 6

Given a rough time in the first-half as Maidstone got in behind him a few times with long balls over the top. Improved after the break.

Jamie Grimes 7

Fairly steady and didn’t do a lot wrong. Got good distance on his clearances and didn’t take any chances. A no-nonsense display.

Branden Horton 6

He did okay, some good moments and a few where he could have done better. One nice ball into Quigley’s feet created a chance for the striker.

Ollie Banks 6

He didn’t reach the levels he is capable of but still put in a shift. Solid rather than spectacular. Tested Hadler from distance with a long-range strike in the second-half.

Darren Oldaker 8

An eight out of 10 for his assist and goal rather than his performance overall, which in general was below his usual high standards. But he created the opener with a pass into Tshimanga and then he popped up with the winner, his first for the club, with a side-footed finish from inside the area.

Liam Mandeville 7

He was better than most in possession, looking after the ball well for the majority of the game. Almost opened the scoring at 0-0 in the second-half but prodded over the bar.

Akwasi Asante 6

His first start in three weeks after a thigh injury. He had the Spireites’ best chance of the first-half but was denied by the legs of Hadler. Understandably looked a bit rusty but got 70 minutes under his belt. Subbed off.

Calvin Miller 6

Started brightly with a couple of bursts down the left before dragging a shot wide from the edge of the area. But that was about as good as it got aa he found it tough after that but kept plugging away. Subbed off.

Joe Quigley 8

Probaby Chesterfield’s best outfield player in general across the full match. He held the ball up well and battled hard and made a nuisance of himself. He could have done better with an early chance but was a bit indecisive. Did really well to turn his man and get a shot off with another chance. Showed nice composure to set-up the winner.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

Back in the squad for the first time in three weeks. Replaced Asante with 20 minutes to go and he gave Town the lead on 82 minutes with a finish across Hadler from inside the area. His all-round game was good too.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7