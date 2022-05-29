Joe Quigley gave Town the lead but the hosts turned it around with goals from Andrew Dallas, Alex Gudger and Callum Howe.

Solihull will now play Grimsby Town in the final on June 5.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laurence Maguire in action against Solihull Moors.

Scott Loach 7

Made an outstanding save from Kyle Hudlin’s header when the score was goalless, Town took the lead moments later. He made another string of saves throughout the game. But did concede three.

Jeff King 7

Played a big part in Chesterfield’s goal, sending Mandeville clear down the right with a brilliant lobbed pass. He did keep Dallas onside for the equaliser.Tested home goalkeeper Joe McDonnell twice in the first-half, one with a free-kick and another from out wide. Had a couple of other efforts as well. Played with plenty of energy and heart. Wanted a penalty after claiming he was clipped in the box.

Tyrone Williams 5

Didn’t have his best game against his former club. Dallas ran behind him for the first goal and then he was beaten in the air by Howe for the third.

Jamie Grimes 6

Like Williams, he didn’t cover himself in glory for the first goal. He also got caught out with one long ball over the top but Hudlin hooked his big chance wide. But the skipper did do some other good things and left everything out there.

Laurence Maguire 6

Had his hands full with the lively Harry Boyes and Ryan Barnett, who both beat him a couple of times to deliver dangerous crosses. He got to grips with their threat as the game went on. Almost grabbed an equaliser before half-time but his poked effort was cleared off the line. Subbed off after Solihull got their third.

Jim Kellermann 6

Can’t fault his work-rate and the way he battled. Quality on the ball was lacking at times and Solihull won the midfield battle. Subbed off when it went 3-1.

Tom Whelan 6

Lots of endeavour and commitment but Paul Cook was visibly frustrated with his decision-making in possession.

Liam Mandeville 6

Assisted Quigley’s opener with a clever run off the ball and he did well to pick the striker out. Ineffective second-half and came off late on.

Saidou Khan 7

Saw a lot of the ball in the opening 45 and did well with it. He linked up well with Miller and took up some clever positions on the half-turn between the lines. He wasn’t given as much space to work with after the break.

Calvin Miller 8

My pick for Chesterfield’s man of the match. He was a big threat in the first-half with his dribbling and directness. Looked very sharp and gave James Clarke a tough time. Continued to be Town’s brightest player after the break, testing McDonnell at his near post with a powerful drive and then another one late on.

Joe Quigley 7

Took his goal really well, blasting in first-time from around the penalty spot, his second in a Blues shirt. He was handful in the first 45 and played with a lot of aggression. Didn’t have as much of an impact in the second-half.

Alex Whittle 6

Replaced Maguire on the hour.

Joe Rowley 6

Came on for Kellermann on 60 minutes.

Tom Denton N/A