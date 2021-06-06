1. James Montgomery 7

Made a save from Wootton in the first 30 seconds. Condeded three but two of those came after his injury when he could hardly walk. With no sub goalkeeper on the bench, he carried on playing through the pain barrier for the last half an hour which he deserves a lot of credit for. If he had been fully fit, you would have backed him to have claimed the cross which Ellis headed in from a couple of yards for the 90th minute winner. An extra mark for his courage.

Photo: Tina Jenner