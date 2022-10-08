The defeat is Towns third successive defeat and means they drop to fourth in the table.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 6

George Cooper made his first Chesterfield start against Eastleigh.

Started the game as Lucas Covolan was out with an ankle injury. Made one decent save early on. There was one iffy moment when the ball rolled under his foot in the first-half.

Jeff King 6

Improved on his midweek performance with some bursts down the right and runs off the ball. His display was not as all-action as we have seen previously, lacking in crosses and shots.

Joe Cook 8A really good performance on his debut. Composed on the ball and made some vital tackles, headers and blocks. A shame he had to go off in the second-half with cramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Grimes 5

A weak link, sadly. Gave away cheap possession too many times and got caught with runs in behind by Tristan Abrahams, who gave him a tough afternoon. He aso gave the free-kick away for the first goal, which might have been harsh, but he still could have dealt with it better. Almost gave Chesterfield the lead but his diving header was expertly saved.

Branden Horton 6

A steadier defensive performance today. He was more disciplined and chose his moments when to join attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Banks 6

He was okay. Some good moments, and some he could have done better with. Tested McDonnell with a long-range free-kick in the first-half.Tim Akinola 7

He was excellent in the first-half, neat and tidy on the ball and landed on second balls. Looked like he was beaten in the air for the winner, which was the only negative really, but it proved costly.

Liam Mandeville 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

My man of the match, just edging out Cook. A tireless display down the right, and had the beating of his marker all day. He will probably not be credited with the goal, but it still owed a lot to his work. He came close to scoring twice more in each half but was denied by McDonnell.

Akwasi Asante 5

Fairly anonymous in the ‘10’ position. Couldn’t get into the game and looked off the pace. Subbed off.

George Cooper 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

An encouraging outing on his first start. Showed quality on the ball with his passing and crossing. Might have done better with one chance in the first-half. A good shift from him.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Only one chance came his way, but McDonell saved in the first 45. He looked to get in behind and used his body well at times. Quiet in the second-half.

Tyrone Williams 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replaced the injured Cook for the last 25.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Back to making an impact off the bench after starting in midweek. One lung-busting sprint and dribble down the left would have given Usain Bolt a run for his money.

Joe Quigley 5

Advertisement Hide Ad