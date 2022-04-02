Chesterfield lost 4-1 to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Laurence Maguire headed the Spireites in front on six minutes from Liam Mandeville’s cross.

But the Mariners turned the game on its head midway the first-half with two superb long-range strikes from John McAtee and Gavan Holohan.

Harry Clifton headed in a third five minutes after the break and Ryan Taylor swept in a fourth late on.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game…

Scott Loach 5

Nothing he could do about Grimsby’s two long-range strikes in the first-half or Clifton’s header for the third. Might have done better with Taylor’s finish for the fourth. Made a decent stop with his legs before that.

Jeff King 5

Involved in the first goal with a well-worked short corner routine. But he let Clifton run off the back of him too easily to head in Grimsby’s third. His delivery from crosses was not good enough.

Jamie Grimes 6

He did okay but he didn’t look as assured on the ball which came about from Grimsby’s pressing. Marking was lacking for the fourth goal.

Laurence Maguire 6

Headed Town in front on six minutes, his third goal of the season. His performance dipped a bit after that he looked rattled. Taylor gave him and Grimes a tough afternoon.

Alex Whittle 6

Plucky display. Kept on running and battling but it was an afternoon to forget for the Spireites. Tested goalkeeper Max Crocombe early in the second-half.

Curtis Weston 5

Some decent bits of mopping up from Grimsby’s counters in the first-half but overall he didn’t get close enough to his midfield opposition or offer enough bite. Not great in possession.

Tom Whelan 4

Well off the pace. Wanted too much time on the ball and wasn’t up to the speed of the game. Didn’t put enough tackles in. Hooked off on the hour.

Liam Mandeville 4

Assisted Maguire’s goal with a good first-time cross but, for the second game running, he struggled to get into the match. Surprised he wasn’t brought off, especially after playing an hour for England C in midweek.

Saidou Khan 5

Started really bright but he faded after Grimsby’s two quickfire goals and he lacked discipline positionally as Town were overrun in midfield. He was subbed off on the hour, a decision which did not go down well with some of the home faithful.

Calvin Miller 5

Another one who started lively but overall he was ineffective and delivery from corners was poor.

Akwasi Asante 5

Very isolated up front on his own for the majority of the game. Had a header blocked near the goal-line and skewed a shot wide in the second-half. Plenty of effort but he needed help up top.

Manny Oyeleke 6

Came on with 30 minutes remaining. Looked a bit rusty in his passing but did strike a post from the edge of the box. His return is a welcome one going forward for the remainder of the season.

Joe Quigley 6

Did quite well when he came on on the hour, put himself about and made a nuisance of himself.

Joe Rowley N/A