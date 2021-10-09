Danny Rowe bagged a hat-trick and Saidou Khan notched the other.
The match was interrupted in the second-half when protesting Southend fans invaded the pitch to voice their anger at chairman Ron Martin.
The victory was Town’s first in four and it moves them up a place to fourth in the National League table.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...
1. Scott Loach 7
A clean sheet and an assured performance overall. He was not tested too much but he made a good save from James Dunne's powerful shot in the second half and there were a couple of other nice pieces of goalkeeping as well.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Fraser Kerr 7
He was having a sound game, including one last-ditch tackle/clearance which stopped a certain equaliser, but unfortunately his afternoon came to an end through injury after half an hour.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Gavin Gunning 7
A steady performance from the skipper. The Southend strikers hardly troubled him. There were a couple of standout passes from him which got Town into dangerous areas.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Laurence Maguire 7
Similar to his fellow defenders in that he was not troubled too much and was always in control. Came close to scoring late on when he had a header cleared off the line.
Photo: Tina Jenner