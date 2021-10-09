Danny Rowe scored a hat-trick as Chesterfield beat Southend United 4-0.

How we rated each Chesterfield player in hammering of Southend United

The Spireites returned to winning ways as they hammered Southend United 4-0 at Roots Hall on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 9:06 pm

Danny Rowe bagged a hat-trick and Saidou Khan notched the other.

The match was interrupted in the second-half when protesting Southend fans invaded the pitch to voice their anger at chairman Ron Martin.

The victory was Town’s first in four and it moves them up a place to fourth in the National League table.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

1. Scott Loach 7

A clean sheet and an assured performance overall. He was not tested too much but he made a good save from James Dunne's powerful shot in the second half and there were a couple of other nice pieces of goalkeeping as well.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Fraser Kerr 7

He was having a sound game, including one last-ditch tackle/clearance which stopped a certain equaliser, but unfortunately his afternoon came to an end through injury after half an hour.

Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Gavin Gunning 7

A steady performance from the skipper. The Southend strikers hardly troubled him. There were a couple of standout passes from him which got Town into dangerous areas.

Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Laurence Maguire 7

Similar to his fellow defenders in that he was not troubled too much and was always in control. Came close to scoring late on when he had a header cleared off the line.

Photo: Tina Jenner

