How we rated each Chesterfield player in goalless draw against Wealdstone
Chesterfield were left frustrated after a goalless draw against Wealdstone on Saturday.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 9:14 pm
The Spireites hit the woodwork through Adi Yussuf and had a goal ruled out in the first-half at the Technique Stadium.
But goalkeeper James Montgomery ensured they claimed at least a point with some good saves after the break.
The draw leaves the Blues in the last play-off spot in seventh with two games remaining against Dagenham and Redbridge and Halifax.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...
Page 1 of 4