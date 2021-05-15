Chesterfield were held to a goalless draw by Wealdstone on Saturday: Pictured: Jack Clarke.

How we rated each Chesterfield player in goalless draw against Wealdstone

Chesterfield were left frustrated after a goalless draw against Wealdstone on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 9:14 pm

The Spireites hit the woodwork through Adi Yussuf and had a goal ruled out in the first-half at the Technique Stadium.

But goalkeeper James Montgomery ensured they claimed at least a point with some good saves after the break.

The draw leaves the Blues in the last play-off spot in seventh with two games remaining against Dagenham and Redbridge and Halifax.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

1. James Montgomery 9

Chesterfield could have won this game but they could easily have lost it had it not been for some good saves by Montgomery, particularly in the second-half.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Josef Yarney 6

Had a goal ruled out in the first-half after Yussuf was penalised for handball. He could have been better in possession and Wealdstone's Lewis got in behind in him a couple of times with his pace, one which almost won the game for the visitors late on.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Will Evans 7

A fairly solid performance considering it was his first start in two months. Made a crucial block in the second-half from Hughes in the box.

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Laurence Maguire 6

Not really troubled too much defensively. Could have probably done better with his crossing at times.

Photo: jason chadwick

