1. Scott Loach 6

Apart from a save in the first two minutes he had a very quiet evening as Town dominated the game. A couple of kicks went astray in the first-half but that was probably more down to the wind. Could he have come and claimed the long throw from Tozer which Mullin headed in? Difficult to say without seeing a replay. A six because he had little to do more than anything else. He was fine.

Photo: Tina Jenner