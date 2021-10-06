After a disappointing defeat against Woking last week, the Spireites responded with a strong display and took an early lead through Fraser Kerr.
Kabongo Tshimanga had a glorious chance to double the scoreline but Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton saved his penalty.
With the clock ticking down Paul Mullin ghosted in unmarked to head in an equaliser on 84 minutes.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings...
1. Scott Loach 6
Apart from a save in the first two minutes he had a very quiet evening as Town dominated the game. A couple of kicks went astray in the first-half but that was probably more down to the wind. Could he have come and claimed the long throw from Tozer which Mullin headed in? Difficult to say without seeing a replay. A six because he had little to do more than anything else. He was fine.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Fraser Kerr 7
The defender gave Chesterfield the lead on six minutes when he turned the ball home from Gavin Gunning’s header back across goal. In general he was solid.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Gavin Gunning 8
He was outstanding. He won everything in the air and was a man mountain at the back. Cleared his lines well and assisted Kerr's goal.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Laurence Maguire 7
He returned to the starting line-up and went about his business comfortably. He did well to get through the game without receiving a second booking after what looked like a harsh yellow card in the first-half.
Photo: Tina Jenner