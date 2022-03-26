Alex Whittle, who finished a nice move on 13 minutes to put Town in front, was adjudged to have fouled Ruben Rodrigues before half-time and Kyle Wootton scored the resulting penalty.

It was an entertaining game in front of more than 10,000 at Meadow Lane, including 2,700 Blues.

The result leaves Chesterfield third, while Notts are sixth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff King in action against Notts County.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings…

Scott Loach 7

Made a couple of decent saves in the first-half from Dion Kelly-Evans and Kyle Wootton. Sent the wrong way by Wootton for the penalty. Untested second-half.

Jeff King 7

A much-improved performance after his midweek display. He was up and down the right and looked after the ball well. Forced goalkeeper Sam Slocombe into a save with a curling free-kick in the first-half. Booked, and came very close to receiving his marching orders late on.

Jamie Grimes 6

Steady performance. Limped off early in the second-half with a hip flexor problem.

Laurence Maguire 7

Solid throughout. He was aggressive at the back and made a few key interceptions.

Alex Whittle 8

An eventful first 45. Scored a brilliant opener, his fourth of the season. Gave away a penalty when he was adjudged to have fouled Rodrigues, looked a bit harsh but not seen it back. Made a superb block at the back post in the second-half.

Curtis Weston 7

Back in the side and he was calming influence. Kept things simple and was neat and tidy. Pinched the ball a few times in midfield.

Tom Whelan 6

Assisted Whittle’s opener with a nice lay-off. Battled hard. A few mistakes in posssession. Unlucky not to get a penalty in the second-half when he was shoved in the back.

Liam Mandeville 4

Anonymous in the first-half and he was subbed off with 20 minutes to go.

Saidou Khan 7

Didn’t see much of the ball in the first-half but he came to life after the break with some brilliant driving runs forward with the ball on the counter. He was a big threat in the second 45.

Calvin Miller 6

A bit hit-and-miss at times. Wanted more from him in the first 45. Better in the second-half and he came close to scoring twice, one with a deflected cross and then hitting the post with another shot. Got into some good crossing positions but his end product was missing.

Akwasi Asante 7

Played a part in Whittle’s goal with a driving run at the Notts defence before finding Whelan. Looked tired in the second-half but kept plugging away. Had a chance in the second-half but it took him by surprise.

Gavin Gunning 7

Slotted in nicely when he replaced the injured Grimes on 50 minutes.

Joe Quigley 5