Akwasi Asante made his first start in eight months against Halifax.

Clarke came off the bench to level the score with five minutes remaining after Matty Warburton had given the visitors a deserved lead in the first-half.

The result keeps the Blues top of the table, with the Shaymen only behind on goal difference.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 6

Not much he could do about Warburton’s accurate strike. His handling from crosses was good and his kicking was fine except on one occasion.

Fraser Kerr 6

Came close to scoring twice. He glanced a header over the crossbar just before half-time and was denied from close-range in the second 45. Some good bits of defending, and some clumsy touches and clearances too. Replaced with 12 minutes to go.

Gavin Gunning 5

His first start in two months after a serious facial injury which required surgery. He wore a mask on his return. He was rusty in the first-half with several passes not reaching their intended target and a poor defensive header led to Halifax’s opener. He improved after the break and made one excellent sliding tackle late on to deny the Shaymen.

Alex Whittle 7

Playing on the left of the back three again, there were a couple of nervy and indecisive moments but in the main he was pretty solid and it was his determination and persistence that meant he created the assist for the equaliser. He got forward quite a bit in the first-half with some nice overlaps beyond Miller.

Tyrone Williams 6

Town tried to use him in the air on the diagonal quite often but it didn’t really pay off. There wasn’t much quality from him going forward but in fairness I think his natural position is further back. Can’t fault his effort or commitment.

Curtis Weston 5

Not at the races and was taken off at half-time. Rowe said it was a gamble to play him and admitted it was the wrong decision in the end.

Manny Oyeleke 6

Found himself crowded out and pressed regularly from Halifax’s energetic midfielders. His passing could have been a bit quicker at times, particularly in the first-half. He battled well throughout and he got better as the game went on.

Calvin Miller 7

Chesterfield’s best player in the first-half with some threatening dribbles and crosses. A bit quieter early in the second-half but he finished strong. Had a good battle with Warren throughout.

Jim Kellermann 7

One of very few who looked at it in the first 45. Dropped deeper when Weston went off at half-time and he helped Town control the game more in the second-half. There were a couple of nice driving forward runs and he showed plenty of energy as always.

Akwasi Asante 6

Made his first start in eight months after recovering from injury. Unsurprisingly he looked rusty and off the pace at times but the 60 minutes under his belt will do him a lot of good.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Only really had one notable chance which came in the first-half when he turned in the box but his shot took a deflection and was easily saved by Johnson. He did well to chase down some lost causes.

Liam Mandeville 6

Replaced Weston at half-time. Took a nasty whack to the head and was down for some time. Not much he did came off for him but to his credit he was the one who was trying to get Town to keep the ball on the deck more and work openings.

Saidou Khan 7

Replaced Asante for the last 30 minutes and he was a real livewire when he came on and he had a big influence on the game. His energy, work-rate and pressing helped Chesterfield win the ball higher up and his dribbling got them up the pitch.

Jack Clarke 7