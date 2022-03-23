Matty Kosylo’s 48-minute strike from distance took a wicked bounce in front of Scott Loach and went into the net and it turned out to be a winner on a night the Spireites lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

The defeat leaves Town 10 points behind leaders Stockport County, who have a game in hand, with just nine matches remaining, which all but ends their hopes of finishing in top spot.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Altrincham on Tuesday night.

Scott Loach 6

He was a spectator for most of the game. Beaten by a freakish goal as Kosylo's shot bounced up off the turf and into the net. Other than that he had nothing to do.

Jeff King 5

His deliveries from corners and set-pieces were poor. Delayed crossing the ball too many times. Didn’t reach his usual high standard.

Jamie Grimes 6

He had a few iffy moments but made one good block to stop a shot on target in the first-half and was unlucky to see an attacking header blocked after the break.

Laurence Maguire 6

Stuck to his defensive duties well. Apart from a couple of passes in the first-half he was solid.

Alex Whittle 7

My pick of Chesterfield’s players on the night. Played with a real intent and tempo. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Jim Kellermann 6

Played just in front of the back four and kept things simple and ticking over although he could have moved it quicker at times. Received his 10th booking of the season which means he will be suspended for the next two games. He lost his way after that and was subbed in the second-half.

Saidou Khan 4

Pretty anonymous in the first 45 and didn’t improve much after the break. We didn’t see any of his trademark bursting runs and his usual energy. Just couldn't get into the game.

Liam Mandeville 6

Came close to finding an equaliser twice late on. He worked hard and he did okay but most of his work was too deep.

Akwasi Asante 6

Came back into the starting line-up and started on the left of the attacking three. He started lively but faded and then was isolated up front when he moved central.

Joe Rowley 6

Made his first Chesterfield start in 10 months. Did okay in patches with some direct dribbling but didn’t influence the game enough. Came off on the hour.

Joe Quigley 4

A disappointing night for the striker as the wait for a goal goes on. Nothing stuck, his touch let him down too often and he wasn’t strong enough. Subbed off on the hour.

Calvin Miller 5

Didn’t make much of an impact when he came on for the final 30 minutes.

Tom Whelan 4

Like Miller, he also had no influence on the game after coming on.

Curtis Weston N/A