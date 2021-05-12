2. Josef Yarney 7

With Kerr out injured, Yarney took his place on the right of a back three. After a slow start he really grew into the game and put in a good display. He capped it off by smashing the ball in for Chesterfields third goal on the night and his his first of the season. Almost got a second from Gunning's cross. A much-improved performance.

Photo: Craig Brough/AHPIX LTD