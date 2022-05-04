Chesterfield's record crowd is 30,561, which was set when they hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup Fifth Round in February 1938.

How the National League table would look if it was based on each club's all-time record crowd - and where Chesterfield, Stockport County, Wrexham and Notts County would sit

It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 6:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:52 pm

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in the National League, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years when they were in the Football League in better times

But just how different would the current table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Notts County - 47,310

47,310 watched Notts lose 1–0 to York City in the FA Cup Sixth Round on 12 March 1955.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Altrincham FC - 35,530

Altrincham had a crowd of 35,530 v Everton in the FA Cup on 7 January 1975.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Wrexham - 34,445

Wrexham's best crowd came in 1957 v Manchester United, which was watched by 34,445 spectators.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Grimsby Town - 31,651

31,651 fans watched Grimsby play Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 February 1937

Photo: Cameron Smith

