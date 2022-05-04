A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in the National League, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years when they were in the Football League in better times

But just how different would the current table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Notts County - 47,310 47,310 watched Notts lose 1–0 to York City in the FA Cup Sixth Round on 12 March 1955. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Altrincham FC - 35,530 Altrincham had a crowd of 35,530 v Everton in the FA Cup on 7 January 1975. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Wrexham - 34,445 Wrexham's best crowd came in 1957 v Manchester United, which was watched by 34,445 spectators. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Grimsby Town - 31,651 31,651 fans watched Grimsby play Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 February 1937 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales