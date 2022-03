Hopes of winning the league have now been replaced by a focus on winning the play-offs.

But just what is Chesterfield’s form like since Paul Cook returned for his second spell in charge back in mid February?

Here we have the full league table since that starting date.

Get more Chesterfield FC news here.

1. Stockport County - 30 pts Stockport 10 10 0 0 25:3 22 30 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Grimsby Town - 25pts Grimsby Town 11 8 1 2 18:8 10 25 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Solihull Moors - 22pts Solihull Moors 10 6 4 0 26:15 11 22 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Wrexham - 20pts Wrexham 9 6 2 1 20:10 10 20 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales