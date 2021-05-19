How the National League play-off race is shaping up with two games remaining
The race for the National League play-offs is set to go to the wire and Chesterfield are right in the mix.
With just two games remaining the Spireites are in the last spot on goal difference.
There are likely to be many more twists and turns to come so let’s take a look at how it is shaping up...
Notts County
Position: 5th
Points: 67
Fixtures remaining: Weymouth (H) Bromley (A)
Verdict: A six-match unbeaten run has catapulted the Magpies from 10th to 5th. They can still be caught by Bromley, Eastleigh and Halifax who are all below 7th at the moment. Eastleigh have a game in hand and Notts play Bromley away on the last day. A win against Weymouth would be enough if the chasing pack all lost this weekend.
Wrexham
Position: 6th
Points: 64
Fixtures remaining: King’s Lynn Town (H) Dagenham & Redbridge (A)
Verdict: Victory against King’s Lynn Town won’t quite be enough for Dean Keates’ men to seal a play-off spot this weekend and a defeat would put them on the ropes with a tricky looking trip to the Daggers on the final day.
Chesterfield
Position: 7th
Points: 63
Fixtures remaining: Dagenham & Redbridge (H) Halifax (A)
Verdict: Eastleigh’s victory against Aldershot on Tuesday night means Chesterfield’s fate is out of their own hands because the Spitfires are now one point behind with a game in hand. Town can finish as high as 5th and as low as 11th. Realistically they will have to win their last two and hope that Eastleigh don’t win all their remaining three and that Wrexham slip-up. There are a few nerves in the Blues fanbase but three points against Dagenham would change the picture.
Bromley
Position: 8th
Points: 63
Fixtures remaining: Aldershot Town (A) Notts County (H)
Verdict: Only goal difference separates the Ravens and the Spireites. They are in a position to pounce should Town or Wrexham not win this weekend. If Bromley win on Saturday and Notts County don’t then the last day encounter at Hayes Lane would have a lot riding on it.
Eastleigh
Position: 9th
Points: 62
Fixtures remaining: Boreham Wood (H) Altrincham (A) Solihull Moors (A)
Verdict: The Spitfires have their destiny in their own hands because they have a game in hand. If they win all three then they know they will be in the play-offs. They hold all the cards.
FC Halifax Town
Position: 10th
Points: 62
Fixtures remaining: Maidenhead United (A) Chesterfield (H)
Verdict: If Wrexham and Chesterfield were to win on Saturday and the Shaymen lost then that would be them out of the play-off race. However, if they win and other results go their way they could find themselves back in the top seven with one game remaining... which is against Chesterfield!
Dagenham & Redbridge
Position: 11th
Points: 59
Fixtures: Chesterfield (A) Wrexham (H)
Verdict: The Daggers are the form team in the league. A win against Chesterfield would put them one point behind the Spireites with one game left. Any other result will put them out of it. They are five points behind Wrexham but host them on the last day so if the Welsh side lost this weekend and Daryl McMahon’s men won then it would set it up for a monster clash on May 29.