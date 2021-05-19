Chesterfield hold the last play-off spot with two games remaining.

There are likely to be many more twists and turns to come so let’s take a look at how it is shaping up...

Notts County

Position: 5th

Points: 67

Fixtures remaining: Weymouth (H) Bromley (A)

Verdict: A six-match unbeaten run has catapulted the Magpies from 10th to 5th. They can still be caught by Bromley, Eastleigh and Halifax who are all below 7th at the moment. Eastleigh have a game in hand and Notts play Bromley away on the last day. A win against Weymouth would be enough if the chasing pack all lost this weekend.

Wrexham

Position: 6th

Points: 64

Fixtures remaining: King’s Lynn Town (H) Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

Verdict: Victory against King’s Lynn Town won’t quite be enough for Dean Keates’ men to seal a play-off spot this weekend and a defeat would put them on the ropes with a tricky looking trip to the Daggers on the final day.

Chesterfield

Position: 7th

Points: 63

Fixtures remaining: Dagenham & Redbridge (H) Halifax (A)

Verdict: Eastleigh’s victory against Aldershot on Tuesday night means Chesterfield’s fate is out of their own hands because the Spitfires are now one point behind with a game in hand. Town can finish as high as 5th and as low as 11th. Realistically they will have to win their last two and hope that Eastleigh don’t win all their remaining three and that Wrexham slip-up. There are a few nerves in the Blues fanbase but three points against Dagenham would change the picture.

Bromley

Position: 8th

Points: 63

Fixtures remaining: Aldershot Town (A) Notts County (H)

Verdict: Only goal difference separates the Ravens and the Spireites. They are in a position to pounce should Town or Wrexham not win this weekend. If Bromley win on Saturday and Notts County don’t then the last day encounter at Hayes Lane would have a lot riding on it.

Eastleigh

Position: 9th

Points: 62

Fixtures remaining: Boreham Wood (H) Altrincham (A) Solihull Moors (A)

Verdict: The Spitfires have their destiny in their own hands because they have a game in hand. If they win all three then they know they will be in the play-offs. They hold all the cards.

FC Halifax Town

Position: 10th

Points: 62

Fixtures remaining: Maidenhead United (A) Chesterfield (H)

Verdict: If Wrexham and Chesterfield were to win on Saturday and the Shaymen lost then that would be them out of the play-off race. However, if they win and other results go their way they could find themselves back in the top seven with one game remaining... which is against Chesterfield!

Dagenham & Redbridge

Position: 11th

Points: 59

Fixtures: Chesterfield (A) Wrexham (H)