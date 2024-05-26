Chesterfield would have 52 pointss in this alternative injury-time only table.Chesterfield would have 52 pointss in this alternative injury-time only table.
How the final National League table would have looked if only stoppage-time counted, including Chesterfield, Bromley, FC Halifax Town, Gateshead, Barnet and Solihull Moors

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th May 2024, 09:32 BST
There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

But how would the National League able look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

Tell us which your favourite ever injury-time goal is and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Spireites news, here.

46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59

1. York City

46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59 Photo: Stu Forster

46 8 34 4 9:4 5 58

2. Barnet

46 8 34 4 9:4 5 58 Photo: Justin Setterfield

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57

3. Wealdstone

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57 Photo: Getty Images

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57

4. Bromley

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57 Photo: Julian Finney

