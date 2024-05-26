We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

But how would the National League able look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

1 . York City 46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Barnet 46 8 34 4 9:4 5 58 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3 . Wealdstone 46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales