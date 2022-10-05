How much National League clubs will receive from Premier League in next three years

The 72 clubs will share a sum of £9m to help with running costs and sustainability, working out at about £41,600 per club each season.

"A further £3.6m will be available via the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association’s partnership to support the National League Trust and the network of club community organisations,” the National League said.

"The new Premier League investment is in addition to the Premier League’s Stadium Fund which has made £33m available over the next three years to help clubs across the football pyramid to transform matchday experiences and improve sustainability.

Tthe Premier League trophy visited Maidenhead United this week to celebrate the new funding package. Picture: National League.

“Funding for maintenance and new infrastructure is available to clubs playing in steps 1 to 6 of the National League, including those promoted into the English Football League, as well as for the Women’s football pyramid.”

National League general manager, Mark Ives, welcomed the Premier League’s support and said it was a ‘timely boost of vital funding’ for clubs.