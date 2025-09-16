Many supporters are finding it harder to justify the expense of going to games.

But this study by the Casinos.com website suggests there are still some decent prices out there if you want to enjoy a day out at the football.

The survey uses average ticket prices, average pint prices and average food prices to find a total matchday cost. The gallery runs from cheapest to most expensive.

Methodology 1. Casinos.com sought to find out the cheapest Premier League matchday in the 2025/26 season. 2. To do so, they utilised three index points – Ticket price, Pint price, and food price and combined them to generate a ‘matchday score’. 3. Firstly, to calculate average ticket prices for each club, the lowest cost tickets, and highest cost tickets of each team's home matches were analysed via Ticket-Compare.com.