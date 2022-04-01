Football Association records show that the Spireites spent the fourth highest amount in the National League with £45,686 going on 18 transactions between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.

The amount is much higher than the £1,430 for the previous 12 months, but Town have made significant changes to their squad and made several signings under former manager James Rowe.

The Blues paid money to the agents of Laurence Maguire, Kairo Mitchell, Manny Oyeleke, Danny Rowe, Grant Smith, Liam Mandeville, Jeff King, Jamie Grimes, Stefan Payne, Calvin Miller, Adi Yussuf, Kabongo Tshimanga, Gavin Gunning, Tyrone Williams and Joe Quigley.

Danny Rowe is one of the players who Chesterfield paid an agent fee for.

Stockport County spent the most in the division with £131,692, Wrexham were second with £80,284 and in third was Notts County with £50,061.

In total, National League clubs paid out £576,528, almost double last year’s sum of £271,838.

In the Premier League, clubs spent £227.5m, with Manchester City topping the list with £35m, with Manchester United in second on £29m and Chelsea’s £28m.